A few years ago, meeting on zoom, Vinay had an improbable idea: What if we worked together on a single substack. The idea was Sensible Medicine — a place to debate ideas in biomedicine, to host debates, to tell stories from the trenches, to dissect articles. What would a substack look like that featured not just one voice, or two voices, but a range of voices in medicine.

Adam would provide the role of an expert internist and consummate medical educator. John would help break down articles for the practicing physician. Vinay would antagonize both Adam and John, and also push on health policy issues. Marty and ZDogg were supposed to help out too, but they got busy, and we still welcome their posts.

And then there is a broader group of voices, what if we had an editorial board, what if we let our readers write guest pieces, what if we solicited articles about controversial papers, what if we debate each other, even if we do not hold the views we advocate for.

The result has been Sensible Medicine. Now 600+ articles, and a following to rival the largest medical magazines. This Thanksgiving, we are grateful to you our readers, and particularly those of you who are paid subscribers. Your subscriptions have allowed us to generate all this content and more to come. If you appreciate what we are doing, please become a subscriber today.

And Happy Holidays!