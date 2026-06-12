The American Diabetes Association Threw Out Researchers for Passing Out Their Editorial
A Sensible Medicine 1st, 2nd, and 3rd opinion
We are bumping Adam’s usual Friday post, as this seemed like breaking news worth considering.
Recently, a video went viral showing several diabetes researchers being thrown out of the American Diabetes Association meeting for distributing their editorial, which laments this administration’s science funding cuts. The episode was covered widely.
On Sensible Medicine today, three 3 takes on this issue.
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