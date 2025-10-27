Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda from Flatbush's avatar
Brenda from Flatbush
2h

I also wonder why the combination therapy group had more events. When a finding is that counterintuitive, it frustrates me when the authors don't address the issue, if only to acknowledge it. "Another good hypothesis spoilt by data."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carlos Valladares's avatar
Carlos Valladares
1hEdited

In Sweden (most if not all of us) we stop ASA as soon as anticoagulants are indicated, so it’s assuring to have evidence from a RCT

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture