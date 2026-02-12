Sensible Medicine

Heather S
19h

As an NP, i sometimes wonder if I’m the sucker, being a PCP alongside physicians who are getting paid a lot more than I am for the same job. In addition, there’s no pathway for me to say that I am not comfortable seeing this or that patient, they should see a physician instead. It takes months to see a doctor, and they’re closing their practices but mine is open and appointments are available. But I do consult my physician colleagues frequently in office, because my ego is not the point, patient care is the point.

I think this article is a fair assessment, but I would add that ideally NPs have years of RN experience before they become NPs, and that does help them be better NPs. It’s clinical hours that are unmeasured but should be there. I have concern about the direct entry schools that do not require RN experience and concern about the online schools. The quality of the NP varies based on these two things.

1 reply
Bobby Dubois MD, PhD's avatar
Bobby Dubois MD, PhD
19h

Please share with others so it can be more widely seen.

