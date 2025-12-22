Sensible Medicine

JH
9h

Hubris and financial incentives sure do explain a lot. I'll bet Vinay drives a lot of people nuts, but he sure does ask good questions. Thank God for the skeptics.

Annie D.
8h

My husband had emergency surgery for an incarcerated hernia 2 years ago. His surgeon walked in to talk to him pre-op and said “There is a reversal drug for your Eliquis, but I’d rather not use it. I’ve had two patients stroke after receiving it. I think I can do your surgery with minimal bleeding.” My hubby said ok. Surgery went without complications.

