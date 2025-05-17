Sensible Medicine

Kim Curry
3h

Great story that reflects a longstanding and frustrating situation for both patients and staff. After many years as a nurse, it still seems crazy that hospitals, theoretically 24-hour facilities, shut down many services after 5 pm and all weekend. This includes numerous clinical and support services that cannot be foisted onto the backs of overburdened bedside nurses, a decent selection of food for anyone not working 9 am - 5 pm, and many other things. Holding this patient in an ER is expensive. It's a penny wise and pound foolish choice.

Mary Braun Bates, MD
2h

Was there anything different about his new facility that will make him less likely to set his room on fire there? Different smoking policy? More willing to look the other way about vapes in the room? I wonder if there is anything making it less likely we'll have another 70 hours in the ED for this man in another year?

Reply
