Christine
2h

A blast from the past, when a doctor was considered a "caregiver". I tried to get my local GP to co-ordinate the various specialists he has referred me to, and keep an eye on the overall care I was being offered. No doctor is co-ordinating different treatments for different issues - it is up to me to work it all out and make sense of it. I want him to understand the range of treatments I am being offered, their relative successes and failures, their risks, and help me make decisions based on that. No. He told me I was quite capable of doing that research for myself. When I told him that I have panic attacks while doing the research on what I am facing, and so do not trust myself to make the best decisions, he told me there was nothing he could do about that. I told him that I am having no choice but to refuse treatments because I cannot get enough information on them to make informed decisions. Nope, not his job. He has zero grasp of what care-giving is. Whose job is it?

2 replies
Luc
12m

If you haven't, I recommend reading the book.

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande

