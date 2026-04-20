Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Hannah Mamuszka's avatar
Hannah Mamuszka
1h

The recent data from JAMA on the results from the WISDOM study in breast cancer also echoes- this using mammogram to screen all women for breast cancer does not show mortality benefit in the way that risk based mainly genetics and family history screening does. But between clinical guidelines emphasizing population health and hospital economics incentivizing screening (all covered under the ACA, guaranteed payment), it's going to take a long time to track towards risk-based screening.

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Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
1h

The real tell is always all-cause mortality. Drug companies and screening advocates always want to look at a different number — never all-cause mortality. The other numbers can be fudged so easily. “Recurrence free survival” is one of my favorites.

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