Matt Cook
2h

What nonsense, Dr. M. Really, you should look at 100 years of health research for the simple answer on cholesterol. You are overly complicating things with your ten point questions, completely missing the main points.

There are numerous studies like this, that all show that 220 - 240 total cholesterol correlates with lowest mortality and morbidity. You can make of that what you will, but it seems clear that lowering cholesterol below 220 is a bad idea.

Cholesterol and thyroid activity go hand in hand.

The reason cholesterol is high, is due to poor thyroid function. This has been known for over 100 years. If I find a person has 280 TC, then I suggest they get their doctor to prescribe thyroid.

Their doctor prescribes nothing because he or she just has the patient get a blood test. Body temperature is the key to thyroid function as it is a proxy for metabolic rate. But doctors just pay attention to TSH, and they don’t know anything about thyroid function and have never been trained on 100 years of serious medicine.

T4 is prescribed in a few cases, and this can cause A Fib, because the body isn’t converting it into the active form of thyroid, T3. So we now have iatrogenic A Fib and cholesterol isn’t any lower anyway.

I’ve seen how easy it is for people with high cholesterol to lower it and become healthier: a good desiccated thyroid drug, or T4 and T3 BOTH.

Their metabolic rate rises, and this lowers stress hormones and makes them feel better. This is the start to better health. But not thanks to doctors who are completely ignorant of any of this established science. Shame on doctors.

1h

The author is wrong in his statement that there are many studies showing taking statins leads to lower all cause mortality. There is at least one meta study that looked at 29 RCT done by the drug companies and in 27 of the 29 studies there was zero mortality benefit. IE the folks on Statins did not die less. So given that the author would state something so obviously wrong destroys the entire credibility of this article. Maybe the NIH should do a study that studies the effect of low cholesterol on overall mortality in a large population. As to the authors statement that the study did adjust for a whole host of other factors. If you have a population of over 13 million you have enough data not to need those factors because you’re observing the whole. If your study is on only a few hundred or even a few thousand. Then you would need to take those factors into consideration. Because one observation out of 100 can skew your results it’s called the law of big numbers. One more example of the author gas lighting in this article. One a grading scale. I am giving this one an F for attempting to gaslighting and ignoring reality.

