Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Hansang Bae's avatar
Hansang Bae
4h

Here's where I'm at after Covid response by the gov't and the medical establishment. I won't bother going into how MSM treated it. I'm at a point where if I get cancer, I'd rather take Fenbendazole and Ivermectin than chemo treatment. Meaning, I'd rather take advice from YT'ers and rando strangers on the Internet than from a doctor who can't think for him or herself and toes the line.

Now, you'd think I'm some kind of a tin foil conspiracy nut job living in a dank dark basement. I'm not. I was an Infantry officer, I was an engineering student, I had jobs in financial and tech companies for the last 40 years. I'm about as logical, straight laced man as you can get. And I *adored* doctors because so many of my friends went through the crucible of medical school and residency. We'd commiserate, me with my 96 hour patrols, the miserable ruck marches and my friends with med/residency horrors.

Then Covid hit. I was gas lighted. I was told lies. I was called every name in the book just for thinking logically. TO THIS DAY, no one *really* wants to talk about the damage the vax has done to people. For almost 3 years after taking the vax, I was hit with heart, lung, and brain issues. Healthy as a horse then I was forced to take the vax and all hell broke loose. And, of course, you would say it's anecdotal- because it is. I agree. But there are more of us "anectotals" in my immediate circle than you can possibly imagine.

When my IRA grows large enough, I'm going to make it my mission to sue the hell out of schools that mandated the vax on my kids. I either had to disenroll them or roll the dice. But back in 2021, I couldn't comprehend that big pharma handed me a loaded dice as doctors and researchers stayed silent.

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Hesham A. Hassaballa, MD, FCCP's avatar
Hesham A. Hassaballa, MD, FCCP
7h

Such an important perspective. Thank you for sharing

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