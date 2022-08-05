Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Beth G's avatar
Beth G
Aug 5, 2022

Bladder accidents, gait problems, and confusion presented itself. Hoping for a UTI. Nope. Episode of severe confusion led to ED visit and CT scan. The glioblastoma was as plain as the nose on your face. Our family’s reality right now. Excellent article

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Kay's avatar
Kay
Aug 5, 2022

Clinical exams are critical to accurate diagnosis, not just history, labs or other testing. An astute exam made this difference for this young man. Thank you for sharing.

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