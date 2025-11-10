Sensible Medicine

Shawn
Did anyone look at the corn oil and health? It maybe the corn oil is not good for cardiovascular health rather than fish oil being that helpful. Possibly do a similar trial with olive oil and the other 2 oils.

Troy Schrock
Are there other statistics to compare event rates to? Does the treatment or placebo arm most closely match other statistics? In other words, what if corn oil isn't a placebo but is a hazard itself?

