Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Carlos Valladares's avatar
Carlos Valladares
5h

A very welcome post about this issue! We're making people sick and overmedicated. I usually say to my sick patients: "keep exercising, enjoy life, eat helathy food, sleep and stay away from doctors".

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John Horwitz's avatar
John Horwitz
5h

Wondering:

1). What percent of the population (over the age of 75) DO NOT have CAC?

2). Why the big rush to treat everyone (past the age of 10) with a statin?

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