Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus's avatar
Seneca Plutarchus
4hEdited

If prostate cancer treatment is better now, that should mean the need to screen has declined.

That urologist even hints at it in his tweet:

“We get the PSA, do a bunch of tests and then we put that prostate under active surveillance. Look at us, actively watching! So much benefit provided, sure glad we picked up that cancer so we could watch it, hopefully for years and years.”

Seems like minimal survival benefit, you’re looking for special cases of prostate cancer where early detection actually makes a difference to survival.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Bruetman MD, MMM's avatar
Daniel Bruetman MD, MMM
3h

As an oncologist, I'm inclined to follow the data which in this case is that PSA screening doesn't impact mortality. As in breast cancer and other cancers, improvements in survival are mostly due to better therapies for metastatic disease, not early detection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture