Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobby Dubois MD, PhD's avatar
Bobby Dubois MD, PhD
4h

I agree. If there aren't pretty striking changes in BP with salt adjustment...then I would downweight the importance of worrying about salt...

Reply
Share
George's avatar
George
8h

Always a little suspect about BP differences of “ 3-5 mm “ . Having measured BP for 50 years In thousands of scenarios and devices 3-5 mm is clearly within margins of error and possibly irrelevant.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture