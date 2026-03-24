Your doctor tells you to cut back. Public health campaigns have spent decades urging Americans to slash sodium intake. And yet — food with salt just tastes better. So what does the science actually say? Is salt a slow poison, an essential nutrient, or something more nuanced?

I’ll be transparent upfront: I’ve not just researched this — I’ve lived it. I have morning hypertension that resolves on its own each afternoon. After careful N-of-1 testing, I confirmed I am not salt-sensitive. I take low-dose valsartan to keep my morning pressure controlled, and I enjoy salt in my food. That personal experience shapes how I read this evidence. The answer to the salt question may depend heavily on who you are — and that’s a distinction most blanket guidelines fail to make.

Why Your Body Needs Sodium

Salt has shaped civilization for 5,000 years. Roman soldiers were paid in it — giving us the word “salary.” Sodium is not optional for the body: it drives nerve signaling, enables muscle contraction, and regulates fluid balance. Without it, your heart can’t beat and your nerves can’t fire.

The problem isn’t the sodium itself — it’s the quantity. For most of human evolutionary history, our ancestors consumed less than half a gram of salt per day. Today, Americans average about 3.5 grams.

Guidelines vs. Reality

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommend no more than 2,300 mg of sodium per day. The American Heart Association sets an even stricter target of 1,500 mg for those with hypertension, diabetes, or kidney disease. Americans average about 3,400 mg daily — nearly 50% above the guideline ceiling. More striking: over 70% of that sodium comes from packaged foods, restaurant meals, and processed products — not your salt shaker. Two slices of bread use up 10% of your daily budget; one cup of canned soup, a third; frozen lasagna, a half.

Question 1: Does Salt Matter if You Have High Blood Pressure?

Hypertension affects roughly half of American adults. Research shows it raises the risk of cardiovascular events by approximately 50% and increases dementia and all-cause mortality by around 25%.

In the landmark DASH trial, reducing sodium from typical American levels (~3,500 mg) to guideline levels (~2,000 mg) dropped systolic blood pressure by 1–2 mmHg, and further 2-4 mmHg on an extremely restricted 1,000 mg diet. A meta-analysis confirmed about a 3-mmHg average reduction from salt restriction. By contrast, blood pressure medications produce roughly 9 mmHg reductions in systolic pressure — two to three times the impact of aggressive salt restriction.

The Salt Sensitivity Variable

Here’s what public health messaging often glosses over: not everyone responds to sodium the same way. For many people, when sodium goes up, the kidneys excrete the excess, and blood pressure barely budges. Research suggests roughly 30% of otherwise healthy people are salt-sensitive. About 40–50% who already have high blood pressure are sensitive. Salt sensitivity is more common in older people, in women, and in individuals of African or Asian ancestry. That means perhaps 50–70% of the population — the salt-resistant majority — may see little blood pressure response to dietary sodium. I am in that group. When I ran my own N-of-1 test, my blood pressure didn’t really budge when I cycled sodium up and down.

How to Find Out: The N-of-1 Test

You don’t need a laboratory to figure out if you’re salt sensitive. Here’s the simple home experiment I ran:

1. Take your blood pressure daily for one week to establish a baseline.

2. Switch to a low-sodium diet (staying at or below 2,300 mg/day) for two to three weeks, continuing to monitor.

3. Reintroduce salt at your normal levels and observe what happens.

If your blood pressure shifts by 3–5 mmHg or more between phases, you’re likely salt-sensitive. If it stays largely stable — varying by only 1–2 mmHg — you’re probably not. That’s exactly what I found. With my morning hypertension managed by valsartan and salt sensitivity ruled out, I salt my food and enjoy it. This combination works for me both physiologically and for my enjoyment of food and life.

Question 2: What If You Have Heart or Kidney Disease?

A meta-analysis of 25 studies found that lower sodium intake was associated with a 17% reduction in cardiovascular mortality and 12% reduction in overall mortality. Newer research suggests salt may have blood-pressure-independent effects on vascular stiffness, immune activation, and kidney filtering — though the evidence on how important these pathways are in otherwise healthy individuals remains considerably weaker. If you have established heart or kidney disease, a cautious approach and a direct physician conversation is the right call.

Two results are worth noting as they certainly add nuance:

· A review of 17 trials in heart failure patients found that salt restriction didn’t improve outcomes compared to normal sodium intake — an unexpected result.

· A landmark study of 21,000 people in China found that substituting regular salt with a 75/25 mixture of sodium and potassium chloride reduced strokes, heart attacks, and death by 12–14%. Potassium-blended salt substitutes are available at most grocery stores and may be worth considering.

Question 3: What If You’re Basically Healthy?

This is genuinely uncharted territory in the evidence base. If you have normal blood pressure and no significant cardiovascular or kidney risk, the case for aggressive sodium restriction is far weaker. Studies following salt-sensitive vs. salt-resistant individuals over 10–20 years show more cardiac events in the salt-sensitive group, even without hypertension — but these were not randomized trials.

If you’re not salt-sensitive, the evidence doesn’t clearly show you need to restrict. I think about health in terms of lifespan, healthspan, and joyspan — the quality and pleasure of daily life. Joy belongs in the equation, and salt may be part of that for you, as it is for me.

The Bottom Line: It Depends on Your Biology

Salt is neither a universal poison nor a completely benign seasoning. The evidence is clear for some groups — particularly those who are salt-sensitive, have established hypertension, or are managing cardiovascular or kidney disease. For them, limiting sodium may matter.

For the salt-resistant majority with normal blood pressure and no major risk factors, the calculus is far less certain. Cook from whole ingredients, and your sodium intake will be naturally low. The real sodium exposure comes from ultra-processed foods — and that’s worth addressing regardless of salt sensitivity.

My personal approach: I ran the N-of-1 test, confirmed I’m not salt-sensitive, manage my morning hypertension with valsartan, and enjoy salted food without guilt. That’s a conclusion reached through evidence, self-experimentation, and physician partnership — not wishful thinking. Your conclusion may differ. Which is exactly the point.

Run your own test. Know your own biology. Talk with your doctor. Take the public health guidance on salt — as with most things — not as a verdict, but as a starting point for a more personal conversation. Salt makes food enjoyable. Joy is a meaningful part of health. And knowing your own biology is always better medicine than a blanket rule.

Take the question of salt — as always — with a grain of evidence.

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Dr. Bobby Dubois is a physician and scientist with 180 peer-reviewed publications on evidence-based medicine, appropriateness of care, and the value of health care interventions. He is also an Ironman Triathlete, and wellness/longevity/health podcaster and writer. To hear more health thoughts, listen to his podcast: Live Long and Well With Dr. Bobby.

Photo Credit: Timo Voltz