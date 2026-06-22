Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Paul Sax's avatar
Paul Sax
11h

Agree 100%! This is the kind of study we should be doing, not just in ID, but all of medicine. Note that the USA did not participate -- this is because of the very high cost of running trials here compared with other countries, an unfortunate reality.

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Steven Tong's avatar
Steven Tong
3h

Thanks for the highlighting John! I keep reminding our SNAP team that this is why we do this work - to improve outcomes for patients. Being praised for doing good EBM is an absolute bonus!!

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