5h

My observation is centers of excellence also have better outcomes due to the entire staff expertise, not just surgeon. The pre and post op care is more attuned to issues that arise and handling them.

4h

Two points:

1. 2.4% vs 2% may be statistically significant, but real world, it’s not. Do ANYthing a million times, and you can glean out mathematical differences. I don’t disagree that experience has clear value; this study however is weak sauce in its defense.

2. Oddly enough, very large university/referral centers always seem to favor high volumes at the expense of local access. Imagine that. Our community of about 60,000 has a busy TAVR program (I’m not a cardiologist); the ‘big city’ is 200 miles away. Some things need to go downtown. TAVR should not: the very point of the procedure is to provide broader access to those who are perhaps imperfect surgical candidates.

To burden them with long drives and long stays ‘downtown’, simply to pump up the tertiary facility’s volume and keep their parking lots filled? Thanks; no. Same argument they’ve made for 30 years for multiple types of cancer care. They were wrong then, and now.

The Canadian example is a poor one. Count the number of Americans flocking north for care. Now, do the reverse. If numbers are important, then you need to include those as well.

Few will argue against the value of ongoing experience. Let it not however become a stalking horse for the relative handful of massive centers whose organizational goal is to bury their heads in the feeding trough, to the exclusion of ‘mere’ community care.

