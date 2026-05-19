Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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JohnS's avatar
JohnS
13h

It’s even worse than this. Antidepressants are tested over very short time frames but prescribed for years or even a lifetime. Negative side effects accumulate with no benefit. A significant percentage have great difficulty discontinuing. Withdrawal symptoms from the drug are often mistaken for a relapse of depression. It’s remarkable how an educated society can be so brainwashed.

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Michael Plunkett's avatar
Michael Plunkett
16h

Brilliant. Doesn’t this describe modern medical practice? Many of our wiser colleagues have learned this. Why isn’t this taught in our medical schools? Instead our trainees are made to memorize the RR, ignoring the absolute reduction and forgetting to subtract the placebo effect.

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