Sensible Medicine

Joseph Marine, MD
14h

I think most responsibility for this problem lies with the FDA. If the FDA allows a lower standard of evidence, the device companies will insist on designing pivotal trials to meet it. The concerns of physician PIs will not be able to overcome these economic forces.

Daniel F Hoheim MD
13h

Retired surgeon here. We are taught early on in training how to read and decipher papers. Along with having to do studies/ papers also to try and get published. Can't help but think the physicians doing that tricuspid valve study know better but did it anyway. Infuriating

