Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DANIEL WOHLGELERNTER, MD's avatar
DANIEL WOHLGELERNTER, MD
3h

Spot on ! A supremely well written piece about rational thinking and the art of medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Calvin's avatar
Steve Calvin
2h

Thanks for this important perspective. Over decades as a maternal-fetal medicine physician I’ve seen diagnosis creep occur. Chronic hypertension in pregnancy and true preeclampsia are real issues but the new category of gestational hypertension has swept up many more mothers (and their clinicians). You’ve motivated me to search for literature evidence of the rationale behind this, and if none, to encourage one of our MFM fellows to design a study to find out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture