Last Friday, I received two emails: One was from MedPageToday promoting an article titled Public Health Experts Decry Louisiana's Ban on Vaccine Promotion. The second was from medical center leadership alerting staff that masks are now, again, required for all patient care interactions.

While I’ve been intending to write a reflection about what COVID did to us, these two emails proved a stimulus I could not ignore. Although seemingly unrelated, the policies alluded to in these emails exist only because of COVID, are wrongheaded, and are unlikely to have sizable health effects.