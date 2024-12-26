What COVID Did to Us
Last Friday, I received two emails: One was from MedPageToday promoting an article titled Public Health Experts Decry Louisiana's Ban on Vaccine Promotion. The second was from medical center leadership alerting staff that masks are now, again, required for all patient care interactions.
Sensible Medicine is a reader-supported publication. If you appreciate our work, and want to receive and comment on all posts, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While I’ve been intending to write a reflection about what COVID did to us, these two emails proved a stimulus I could not ignore. Although seemingly unrelated, the policies alluded to in these emails exist only because of COVID, are wrongheaded, and are unlikely to have sizable health effects.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sensible Medicine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.