What Would Warrant a Vaccine Mandate in the United States Today
Writing about vaccine mandates in 2025 seems a bit insane. It might even be enough to get one placed on some academic faculty watch list. Maybe, though, it’s the perfect time to think about vaccine mandates. Considering a new vaccine for adults, what would warrant a vaccine mandate in the United States today? What would make it politically acceptable? When might they be considered? What factors would need to be weighed when balancing benefits and harms?
Sensible Medicine is reader-supported. This is one of our rare, paywalled posts. The paywall allows us to reward the generosity of our paid subscribers (and enables me to limit access to an essay on this topic - insert winking emoji here).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sensible Medicine to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.