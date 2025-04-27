Sensible Medicine

Samantha Green
1h

I also see death every day. I too hope to slip away in my sleep, not tethered to machines. If that is the case, I wonder why is it that I work in (and love) ICU. Why is it that I do that which I would never want done to me? Yes, lots of our ICU patients survive. But I never do ICU follow-up clinics, so I do not know if, given the choice, these patients would choose ICU again. For the patients who die, my only consolation is that I have been able to offer their families a chance to say goodbye

Gene
7m

Death is not scary to me, a Christian. Jesus made this possible. As a Doctor, I love my patients through their fear.

