Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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BradF's avatar
BradF
2h

Innovative thinking. Will the radiologist pay patient dollars to Mr Jones when his head CT is done at 3am instead of 3PM. Inconvenience has a price. The ordering doc made their choice, now the resident needs to make theirs.

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George's avatar
George
26m

I might add “Lab Dollars” and “cardio-bucks” to the mix: and do it early in training years.

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