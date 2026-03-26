Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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jack dowie's avatar
jack dowie
4h

Sorry, wrong question, Ken. No clinician, especially ones in primary care, should be practising or collaborating with ‘population medicine’. Calling a test a ‘screening’ test is a deliberately subtle attempt to divert attention from, and ideally bypass, the ethical/legal requirement for the individual to give their informed consent to a test/treatment, having decided to do so on the basis of unbiased evidence/information about the prognostic pathway supplied by their doctor. Any recommendation is necessarily preference-sensitive and based on somebody else’s preferences - usually either the clinician’s or those of some guideline panel of content experts - and therefore necessarily undermines this process. Whether or not the person decides to have a test will be determined by their informed preferences, especially time preference and degree of risk aversion - and often relational concerns. On the basis of the same evidence lots may choose to do (e.g.) a PSA test, lots may not. The evidence is never enough, though essential.

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George's avatar
George
5h

Sensible take on screening. I think the NNS should always be part of the decision process. Patients should be aware of how many people need to be screened to save one life. Where quality of life matters the NNS to prevent one cancer specific death may also be important.

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