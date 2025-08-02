Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BradF's avatar
BradF
1h

In all my years managing inpatient electrolyte disorders I have found drink more/less, or normal or half-normal saline at 75-125 cc/hr based on clinical presentation beats laborious calculations and 3-4x daily labs. There is an old expression: "the dumbest kidneys beat the smartest residents every time."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim Ryser's avatar
Jim Ryser
2h

Such a simple thing - I love an example where the patient wins with no restrictions!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture