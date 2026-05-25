Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Larry J Miller MD's avatar
Larry J Miller MD
8h

My Goodness. The primary efficacy endpoint occurred in 34.6% in the treatment group and 40.2% in the control group. And adverse events were 3%. The company was prudent not to continue. We don't need more marginal devices or meds. We should concentrate on the root causes of these diseases.

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Richard S. Kaplan, M.D.'s avatar
Richard S. Kaplan, M.D.
6h

Another aspect of a decision like this is that it distorts the scientific record by omitting potential negative results. Researchers in general are more likely to publish positive than negative results - for reasons including but not limited to financial incentives. The result is that future meta-analysis or other statistical evaluations are skewed towards effectiveness.

Thus even if "no rule was broken" here arguably the early termination was still unethical.

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