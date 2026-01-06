Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobby Scott, MD's avatar
Bobby Scott, MD
4hEdited

As a family physician, I think you hit the nail on the head regarding the problem of excess cognitive load.

While being paid more for that work would be nice, I would much rather fix that problem. There’s too simply much to do in too little time.

It’s stressful, and worse, it makes you feel as if you’re never able to be the doctor your patients need you to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George's avatar
George
3h

While I agree that reimbursement for cognitive services should be more on par with procedural services, as a “seasoned” FP who sees opening salaries for graduating residents of FP programs reaching 250K + , it’s difficult to claim “poverty “ or expect the public/lawmakers to have a great deal of empathy. The “fix” is to make reimbursement more market driven by giving patients more skin in the game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Editors · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture