This is all true, but not due to a limitation in AI but rather a limitation in healthcare. No one denies that access to healthcare saves lives, but there is a strong diminishing return. Most of the money is spent on services that have no proven value.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35447356/#:~:text=Results:%20Of%201%2C567%20eligible%20interventions,and%20harms%20are%20under%2Dreported.

To achieve greater health, we have to focus more on lifestyle. A great example is comparing China to the U.S. China has caught up to the U.S. in life expectancy, but spends about $672.45 per capita on healthcare vs $13,432 per capita in the U.S. China is also much poorer per capita than the U.S., which disproves that low income has to be a primary driver of poor health outcomes.

To boost our life expectancy to compete with Japan or Sweden, AI is not going to get us there. We need to go back to basics, but don’t expect a revolution soon. No one makes big money helping people achieve better lifestyles.

“Obviously, the drug revolution is helping with obesity” —really?

Interesting a former JAMA editor still sings the same song.

