Alicia
3h

Perhaps the way patients are treated by physicians and some nurses, people want nothing at all to do with “Tylenol only” surgeries and suffering and being treated like a criminal for being sick. Why would anyone want to increase the risk to their own health when they cannot even trust the drs that are performing these procedures? If physicians were empathetic and the government cops would stop playing Dr without a license, maybe it’d change. A little.

KTonCapeCod
2h

I wish I could say I am a good person and would give up 50% of my kidney function. My dear of what if is a major factor. What if my remaining kidney went bad? I am adverse to pain and potential complications. As a PT, I also know putting a hole or alice into my abdomen (I assume that is how this works) isn't good for my core stability and could cause me problems down the road. Once you disrupt this stability, it will never be 100%. So I am basically a wimp and a jerk. I wish I was a higher human being. I have an acquaintance whose husband needs a kidney. I also had a coworker who donated her kidney to her mom's second husband. What a good person!

