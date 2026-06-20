Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Gene's avatar
Gene
1h

Excellent piece. ER doc for 30+ years and worked through all of Covid. Could not communicate with the patients due to pappers, mask, garb, no visitors, patients couldn’t hear w no hearing aids, they couldn’t read lips, it was painful. One day made the executive decision took it all off and never looked back. Wore blue jeans, no mask, did every single procedure in our profession including airways without the nonsense. I never had so much as a runny nose, never tested positive ever, never missed one day of work through Covid nor in my entire career. Meanwhile, I had younger partners that called in sick because their cousin tested positive. Fools follow other fools off a cliff.

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Robert H Lopez-Santini's avatar
Robert H Lopez-Santini
33m

On masking, a patient put it in very simple terms : “ you mean to tell me y’all are trying to keep mosquitoes out with a three strand barbed wire fence ? “

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