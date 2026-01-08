Sensible Medicine

Joseph Marine, MD
6h

An essential component of free market is price transparency. We should all be working to encourage more of it. Large corporate entities tend to benefit more from price opacity.

Melisa Idelson
8h

I am a psychotherapist in private practice who accepts insurance payments for my services. The current insurance market is badly broken for both patients and providers. Single-payer, government run healthcare is no better, leading to shortages and rationing. I am seeing a lot more consumers expressing interest in direct-care primary care physicians with a reasonable fee-for-service or subscription model, with catastrophic insurance coverage for extreme events. This skews closer to other types of insurance (auto, home) where routine expenses are not covered, but catastrophic ones are. The current insurance model inflates prices by removing the connection between the recipient of the services and the payer. As stated in the essay, this incentivizes doctors to order more tests than are perhaps necessary (especially with our current tort climate) and disincentivizes patients to prioritize their own well-being and self care.

