The picture below shows how a treatment can make patients better. I see four ways. The drug/procedure may work biologically. The Voltaire effect relates to his quote saying that the art of medicine consists of amusing the patient while nature cures the disease. AKA: natural history. Placebo effects can also contribute.

I will show you an elegant experiment demonstrating how positive energy and words can add to improvement. Indeed the encounter is an opportunity to heal.

The study happened in the 1980s, but it is timeless. Dr. KB Thomas in Southampton England wanted to know whether a positive vs a negative “approach” to the patient encounter would matter.

The study had 200 patients with symptoms but no obvious physical signs or diagnosis. Common symptoms included cough, sore throat, belly pain, back pain, headache, etc. Patients were randomized to two approaches.

Here is a picture of the experiment:

A “positive” approach involved giving a firm diagnosis and confidently saying the patient would improve. If no treatment was given, the positive response was that it was not needed. If treatment was given, patients were told it would work.

The comparator group, the “negative,” approach would be to say the truth: “I cannot determine what is the matter with you.” If treatment was given, patients were told that the doctor was not sure it will work. And if no treatment was given, patients were told that was because there was no diagnosis.

The treatment was thiamine 3 mg. A vitamin with no known healing properties. The author also collected data based on treatment response rate.

Here is a slide of the results (collected at 2 weeks):

Isn’t that something! The response rate for a positive consultation far exceeded the negative consultation (64% vs 39%). Notice also that the treatment made no difference.

The only effective intervention in this study was the doctor. The medicine had no effect.

I show this beautiful experiment because it emphasizes the power of being positive. I am not sure clinicians realize the importance of the actual encounter with a patient. I did not when I was younger.

When I joined private practice in the 1990s there was an older doctor who was often made fun of for his cheery demeanor with patients. He had this friendly face, and with a gentle touch, he nearly always told the patients that “we will help you,” and “you will likely get better.” Some of our colleagues in the group thought this was a silly approach. He also wrote very short notes.

As I aged and gained experience (and had a few turns as a patient myself), I have come to realize the genius of such an approach.

Even when patients have serious illness and a poor prognosis, we can help in some way. Help may not be cure but it can be in smaller ways. Heck, why isn’t the simple act of caring not considered helping a person?

I don’t advocate for deceiving patients. But I believe the best clinicians are those that use the encounter as a time to help.

A short note of thanks. After spending a weekend making educational videos with Adam and Vinay, I feel energized about Sensible Medicine. Your support is amazing. JMM