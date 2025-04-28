Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Logos's avatar
Logos
20m

That coin has two sides: Don't overlook the nocebo effect. Whenever a clueless "doctor" predicts bad outcomes, chances are the patients experiences them, because they believe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gene's avatar
Gene
3m

Love the article. All true. Words are powerful, comforting, and have healing properties.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture