Diana N
18h

"Parents want to protect their children, even from small risks." The paternalism of the government compounded by the paternalism of the medical establishment combined with the natural paternalism of parents! We can't protect children from all the small risks without incurring a lot of unintended harm. What we need are reasonable, medically informed assessments of the tradeoffs. I don't think this made the case.

17h

Comparing the Covid "vaccine" to a seatbelt or bike helmet is ridiculous. Parents were NOT given informed consent on these products. For example, people were told the product stayed in local in the muscle and left the body around 72 hours, now we know that the virus is noted at 700 plus days. https://news.yale.edu/2025/02/19/immune-markers-post-vaccination-syndrome-indicate-future-research-directions

If parents were told that this platform had never been used in the human body for a vaccine, and we do not know how long it lasts in the body and what the long-term side effects may be how many parents would agree to it? What were the studies on long term fertility of these drugs?

