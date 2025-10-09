Sensible Medicine

Bon Kwi Kwi
4h

Sounds like TOS is collapsing under its own progressive weight

Robird
4h

When an organization has devoted itself to ideological purity on the DEI front, any resistance,no matter how minimal, cannot be tolerated. Whatever other mission the organization claims becomes subordinate to the DEI mission. No amount of scientific merit, accuracy or honesty can be considered if it seems to undermine the DEI goals.

