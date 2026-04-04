Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Gene's avatar
Gene
2d

I have seen great doctors from marginal programs.

I have seen marginal doctors from great programs.

The real Doctor is within YOU.

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SJ Sager's avatar
SJ Sager
1dEdited

I hope this essay is read by many future applicants - as well as current students and educators. The padding of CV’s with papers and abstracts does no service to one’s ability to be a doctor, which is as much about art and caring as about science. I shared a similar path to you - my experiences and interests continue to serve me well as a doctor. Best of luck!

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