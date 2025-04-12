I liked my previous post on why I don’t think the shingles vaccine (actually our previous shingles vaccine, Zostavax, rather than the present one, Shingrix) does not prevent dementia, despite a Nature article and coverage pretty much everywhere to the contrary. I stand by my conclusions.

However, a couple of astute readers, one in the comments and one email, called me out for a bit of an unintentional sleight of hand in the math. It was unintentional, but I want to set the record straight.

One of the reasons that I argued that the results of this study was misleading was that the vaccine seemed to reduce the risk of dementia by more than it did shingles. This was kind of a mistake. I’ll quote the important lines from the article.

With regard to shingles:

When calculating the effect of actually receiving the zoster vaccine, we find a reduction in the probability of having at least one shingles diagnosis of 2.3 (95% CI = 0.5–3.9; P = 0.011) percentage points over the seven-year follow-up period; an effect (37.2% (95% CI = 19.7–54.7) in relative terms) that is similar in size to that observed in clinical trials of the live-attenuated zoster vaccine (Zostavax).

With regard to dementia:

…we find that actually receiving the zoster vaccine reduced the probability of a new dementia diagnosis by 3.5 (95% CI = 0.6–7.1; P = 0.019) percentage points, corresponding to a relative reduction of 20.0% (95% CI = 6.5–33.4).

When I made my statement that the vaccine was more effective at preventing dementia than shingles, I was comparing absolute risk reductions (ARR), 3.5% for dementia vs. 2.3 for shingles.

Clinically, the ARR is generally more important than the relative risk reduction (RRR), so I usually focus on that number.

Here, however, because the baseline rates of shingles and dementia are different, I should have highlighted the RRR, a number that argues that the vaccine is more effective at preventing shingles than dementia.

My conclusions don’t change, given all the other reasons I listed, but I wanted to make sure I was not guilty of anything like what I was blaming others for. Kudos to the readers who called me on this; I’ll be reaching out to send you one of our coveted t-shirts.