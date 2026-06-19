Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Tom's avatar
Tom
9h

I would try really hard to find the beneficial good in the menial. Being an emergency med resident on thoracic surgery rotation, I was the lowest of the low. My chief assigned me the daily task of unpacking and tediously packing a mediastinitis wound. Every morning for 4 weeks. I learned a heck of a lot from this patient. He was a WWII vet, and he had a lot of good life advice. I think he liked having someone to talk to as well. I resented the scut work at first, but I soon looked forward to it - although it often meant I missed the first surgical case of the day. You have to find the good in everything you do, even if seems rather boring or meaningless.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
7h

From a retired physician, remember that it is a privilege to care for another person. Be grateful every day for this blessing to connect with other people and enjoy it. Ultimately the days go by so fast and the next thing you know....you're retired.

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