Aug 19, 2022

I did a residency which, for years had 24 on/12 off/12 on/12 off. We got an extra day off every other week. We had a week's vacation but never got it. And we got paid $6000/year which was way ahead of the group before us who got paid nothing and who, as you noted, just lived/ate at the hospital.

It was exhausting as you describe but the learning was impossibly good. I am sure you are familiar with the studies that show that performance of residents who are now part of the clearly "kinder/gentler" residencies imposed a decade and a half ago is less-good (or at least no better depending on your study) than those of the more rigorous times.

But I look at my residents now and they are generally far less interested in being the best doctors they can be than my cohort was. Many of them have walked out in the middle of a DKA crisis because their shift was over -- if you do not work some of those kinds of events from start to finish (which takes more than a shift) there are important things you will just never internalize. And they will make a difference in someone's living or dying.

And I am not sure this can ever be made atraumatic nor am I sure it should be. Being a physician is one's life -- at least for my cohort it has been. The "work/life balance" so sought today makes one more a shift worker (e.g., hospitalists) who, while often smart and who try to absorb an impossible-to-absorb chart at the start of each shift often do so poorly (it is hard) and not only miss important items, but vary on their approach to the patient from shift to shift depending on whatever suits each of them individually. But they do go home on time when the shift is over. Their training/lives are more atraumatic but something is lost and it is not (in my opinion) unimportant or inessential.

I, too, have endless memories from my training years. But in hindsight I cherish every one from which I learned something that has helped me in the decades that have followed. Not all of it was good (some was bad...lol...and I was young and exhausted most of the time) but all of it was important. I despair that those we are turning out now will ever have the patient-centric wholistic view that we developed because we spent so much time and grief helping people live and, sometimes, die.

Aug 19, 2022

Lovely description of that transformational internship year. True then and even now, despite added safeguards and more humane schedules. That marrow deep sense of personal ownership of the death and disease swirling around you forever marks physicians and soldiers, especially the good ones. But we learn SO MUCH that year, relatively little in the formal curriculum. Recalls one of my favorite clinical aphorisms -- "Good clinical judgment comes from experience...and experience comes from bad clinical judgment!"

