Given that I have had little to do with teaching medical students for the last two and a half years, I’ve had a strange winter. Five students, from four different medical schools, have reached out to me for advice before they start their clinical rotations. I’ve come away from every one of these interactions feeling like I failed to give really good advice. So, feeling guilty, I’ve put in a little bit more thought. I hope this is helpful.

Learn from your patients

OK, this is the least original suggestion anyone can make. You learn best when knowledge is linked to a patient. I can’t remember what I read in the NEJM last week but I remember everything that I learned about cirrhosis when I took care of JR as a medical student. Every night, I read about the causes of hepatitis and the physiology of portal hypertension. Every day, I examined his jaundiced sclera, his ascitic belly, his spider angiomas, his plethoric palms, and his caput medusa. Every other day I tapped his belly. I – remember -- everything.

Keep an open mind

Immerse yourself and believe you can do, and love, everything. No medical student has enough experience with the diversity of medical specialties to know what he or she wants to do in the future. I have lost count of the number of aspiring orthopedic surgeons and ophthalmologists who end up as pediatricians, internists, and psychiatrists. And, even if you do follow your dream and become an orthopedist, it is pretty helpful to know a lot of medicine, pediatrics, dermatology... (Oh, and your evaluators will instantly sense if you don’t care.)

If anyone asks you what you’d like to learn, ask them what they like to teach

If you ask me to teach you about defibrillators, you’ll get my summary of what is on UpToDate. If you let me tell you about diagnosing a headache, you’ll probably learn something.

It is not about you

Yes, you might be paying a heap of tuition. Yes, you are in school to learn. Yes, you are used to being taught. But on a team in the hospital, your education is the lowest priority. Your clinical rotations are about mastering practice-based learning. This is how you should learn on the wards and how you will learn for the rest of your career. From now on, you are responsible for your own education.

Volunteer to do extra work

You are the team member with the least work and the least responsibility. If you volunteer to do more you will learn more, be more involved, be given more responsibility and you will have more fun. Put yourself in difficult situations. You can always play the medical student card: “That is an excellent question. I am sorry I can’t answer it. I am just the student. Let me go find somebody that can.”

Get to know the patients better than anybody else

Because you have the least amount of work of anyone on the team, get to know the patients the best. Spend extra time with your patients when you admit them. Spend extra time with them on rounds. See them before you go home. You are unlikely to make a great diagnosis or come up with a transcendent treatment plan but you may change the course of a hospitalization through the bonds you forge or the information you gather.

Ask after your classmates

Your clinical rotations will be hard. They are supposed to be. You will be caring for people during the worst days of their lives. You do not know enough to do the job you are expected to do. You might be evaluated harshly, and potentially unfairly. Support your colleagues and help them when they need it.

Learn from everyone

Everyone has something to teach you. There will be residents and attendings who are obviously role models. There will be many others who are not. Learn from them too. Notice the things they do well. Recognize what they do poorly. Learn from the nurses, the pharmacists, the physical therapists, the chaplains, the sitters…

Establish good habits

If a patient asks for a glass of water, get it for her. If you say you will come back with information, go back, even it if means apologizing that you don’t have the information. Spend the extra time with a patient who needs you to. But, if you find yourself coming home late every night, and your dog is starving or your partner is angry, figure out what you are doing wrong.

Take the long view

Residency is short, your career is long. Think about life after residency. Choose the field that will bring you joy, not the field the idea of which you like. Find your people. The people who make you feel at home are in the field that is your home. Discover the field with the “bread and butter” that you love. You’ll be thinking about, talking about, and teaching patients about this every day.

Ok, that is better than what I said to the students when I muddled through a response. I hope this is helpful. There are a lot of wise people among our subscribers. Please chime in in the comments – help train our next generations of doctors.