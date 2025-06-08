Saturday’s post from Dr. Holland Kaplan regarding clean drinking water stirred controversy. Many of the commenters disliked the post. I received some negative feedback.
I disagreed with the argument as well. My push back centers on the idea that removing fluoride from the drinking water is a surrogate for being against clean drinking water. It is not.
I know very little about environmental exposure science. The fluoride decision, however, does not require content knowledge.
I cite only one piece of data to establish equipoise in the public health decision to add fluoride to drinking water. And that is that most Western European countries have stopped or never started water fluoridation. This includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.
Equipoise is defined by experts disagreeing. RFK’s push to remove fluoride from drinking water is therefore not an outlier. There is uncertainty.
This Substack is 100% reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I feel similarly about Dr. Kaplan’s citation of $2.4 billion reduction in funding for federal clean water initiatives. This, too, is a surrogate marker. Just because less money is being allocated does not mean bad outcomes will ensue. It might, but it might not.
US healthcare is a shining example of how money spent does not correlate with good outcomes.
Now I cite the About tab of Sensible Medicine:
The goal of Sensible Medicine is to showcase a range of ideas and opinions about all things bio-medicine. We feature contrasting ideas and opinions.
Adam and I feel that it is a positive that some strongly disagreed with Saturday’s column. This is the point of this site.
This winter, we wrote a post on disagreement. It’s worth another look.
Thanks for reading and supporting Sensible Medicine. JMM
I currently live in England which doesn't floridate water and I have a lot of cavities, so I wish they did.
Quite simply England is very much behind the times. They only introduced routine Hep B vaccination recently, more two decades after the US did. Luckily I was vaccinated in the US because my college boyfriend was Heb B positive, and my vaccination status protected me. Now I'm having to pay privately to vaccinate my daughter because she's too old for the catch up schedule.
"Europe is backwards too" is simply not a good argument for the US to shoot itself in the foot.
Excellent commentary. I have completely lost faith in the medical community and struggle to trust even my most beloved long time physicians. Seeking new information through trusted data and thoughtful divergent opinions seems the best road back.