Saturday’s post from Dr. Holland Kaplan regarding clean drinking water stirred controversy. Many of the commenters disliked the post. I received some negative feedback.

I disagreed with the argument as well. My push back centers on the idea that removing fluoride from the drinking water is a surrogate for being against clean drinking water. It is not.

I know very little about environmental exposure science. The fluoride decision, however, does not require content knowledge.

I cite only one piece of data to establish equipoise in the public health decision to add fluoride to drinking water. And that is that most Western European countries have stopped or never started water fluoridation. This includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

Equipoise is defined by experts disagreeing. RFK’s push to remove fluoride from drinking water is therefore not an outlier. There is uncertainty.

I feel similarly about Dr. Kaplan’s citation of $2.4 billion reduction in funding for federal clean water initiatives. This, too, is a surrogate marker. Just because less money is being allocated does not mean bad outcomes will ensue. It might, but it might not.

US healthcare is a shining example of how money spent does not correlate with good outcomes.

Now I cite the About tab of Sensible Medicine:

The goal of Sensible Medicine is to showcase a range of ideas and opinions about all things bio-medicine. We feature contrasting ideas and opinions.

Adam and I feel that it is a positive that some strongly disagreed with Saturday’s column. This is the point of this site.

This winter, we wrote a post on disagreement. It’s worth another look.

Thanks for reading and supporting Sensible Medicine. JMM