Mary Braun Bates, MD
My FQHC incentivizes HIV and hep C screening, which my mostly geriatric population is not interested in. I do not do well in this measure and could increase my take-home pay by wasting our time to convince them to do the screening instead of wasting our time with talk of grandchildren, dogs, and diabetes.

Although to be fair, I have seen no studies that show that asking patients about the people most important to them improves their outcomes either, or that it reduces doctor burnout, but I highly suspect it does both. I'd like to be involved in that study please.

As a retired FP who still precepts residents in a FQHC I have experienced the above screening conundrums. I frequently have to remind residents to concentrate on the Chief Complaint. Since most screening has minimal impact on All Cause Mortality honing in on the reason for visit seems a better use of the 20 minute visit.

