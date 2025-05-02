One of the many great things about being a general internist is the exposure to the wondrous diversity of humanity. I am a better person for having brief, but intense, visits with some 50 people every week. These people grew up all over the world and have worked in every imaginable field. I see people barely scraping by financially and people with unimaginable wealth. I care for 90-year-olds who look 60 and 60-year-olds who look 90. I see patients I could imagine being friends with and ones who, for lack of a better word, seem like jerks. I work hard to care equally for the people who, in another life, I’d have to dinner and those I’d steer clear from. This is why I was taken back by comments about a patient’s statement that I recently shared.

Twitter is not the real world. This is a common, and true, sentiment. Therefore, what goes on there seldom warrant discussion here. I share this only because the comments I discuss are important in the real world.

I first got on Twitter in 2011 when Vinay and I were beginning work on our Medical Reversal project. It seemed like a good place to share articles and, eventually, our book. On Twitter I found colleagues from around the world who thought about the same issue in medicine that I did. These e-colleagues shared articles that I would have missed. Tweeting critical appraisals helped me to remember the studies; I also received feedback on my appraisals. The site also gave me a place to share pithy observations — thus sparing my colleagues and family from my incessant, self-important, observations. Twitter also helped my career. It got my work read by people and made me more widely known than you average clinically active, pseudo-academic, bad-at-networking, general internist.

Like all social media, I think Twitter (now X) has gotten worse. More nastiness, more divisiveness, harder to keep my feed “just about medicine”. I mostly go there to share posts from Sensible Medicine, The Clinical Excellence Podcast, and occasionally pithy observations. Mostly I am ignored, which is fine.

Recently, however a patient shared a comment about a doctor that I found thought-provoking. I told him I was on Twitter, asked if I could tweet it out anonymously, and I did.

I liked the comment because it’s such a good reminder that while we doctors are considering our patients, they are considering us with the same clinical eye. This is fair, normal, and should be expected.

I enjoy watching people’s professional appearance evolve as they go from student to resident to attending. Sure, some of the changes are just because people age and have more money to spend on clothes, but I also think it has to do with clinicians thinking about how we present ourselves to our patients. We think about what kind of doctor we want to be, what puts our patients at ease, what avoids distraction. For anyone who would argue with this, walk from a pediatrics clinic to an adult medicine clinic and consider the doctors’ ties or the adornments on white coats and stethoscopes.

My Twitter post garnered a lot of comments, quite a few resembled these three (all written by doctors).

It’s hard for me to overstate how wrongheaded I found these comments. I was especially bothered because they articulated a subtle change in attitude that I’ve sensed in the real world. I was trained to accept our patients for whom they are, perhaps to a fault. I was taught that the exam room should be a place that patients can be themselves, for better or for worse. I know that when many of us see a doctor, we are not the best versions of ourselves. We might be nervous, even scared; we might be uncomfortable with the odd power dynamic; we might be wearing a truly bizarre paper gown. I have tolerated people saying some pretty ugly things because my job is to care for them, not try to turn them into charming people free of biases.

Obviously, part of this is my fault. I shared this quote with certain expectations and without the context in which it was said. And, of course, people are ready to share grievances on social media that they would withhold in polite company.

I have a copy of the 1st edition of Principles of Internal Medicine, the one for which Tinsley Randolph Harrison was actually the editor-in-chief. The book begins its 1590 pages with a five page introduction titled, Approach to the Patient. The chapter ends:

The true physician has a Shakespearean breadth of interest in the wise and foolish, the proud and humble, the stoic and the whining rogue. He cares for people.

We have to remind ourselves that we are here to care for people, not judge them.