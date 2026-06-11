Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Gene's avatar
Gene
12h

Fear and greed drive the market. Don’t chase trends. Even in clinical trials/studies.

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Benjamin Hourani's avatar
Benjamin Hourani
7h

I couldn’t agree more with Dr. Windisch-medical studies leave much to be desired at the present time – adding prediction markets will only create further predictable and unpredictable issues – it will compound the confounders-

The financial markets were once defined as “perfect competition“. That means that everyone had the same information, and no one in theory had an advantage over someone else – that is laughable now, and the markets are closer to a casino– keep research, with all of it’s warts as highlighted at SM, at least

attempting to seek out the truth –

Ben Hourani MBA

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