Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Rena bernstein's avatar
Margaret Rena bernstein
8h

One of the things that concierge medicine does, is enable the physician to limit the number of patients in their practice. It enables them to practice the way that they want to. They don't feel like they are seeing patients on a conveyor belt. They run their own practice instead of being controlled by a corporation. I don't blame them one little bit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Eidus's avatar
Robert Eidus
5h

Well said. At one point I considered converting my practice to concierge but I considered it to be selling out. I no longer view those who leave for concierge to be sellouts. I was sad when a colleague of mine left for concierge recently but understood that it was an indictment of the current state of primary care and not a reflection of her values. Concierge medicine is an indictment of the existing system but at the same time it is an affirmation of how much people who can afford it value and are willing to pay for access to a long term trusting relationship .with a PCP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture