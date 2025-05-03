Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Silver's avatar
Charlie Silver
5h

I love this post! The conventional wisdom is wrong again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Cheung's avatar
Steve Cheung
1h

“ In summary, while using dip or chew is not perfectly safe as a way of consuming nicotine, it is vastly safer than burning tobacco and inhaling smoke.”

This statement seems fair but illustrates that the issue really hinges on how you frame the question.

Is just about any delivery vehicle for nicotine safer than smoking it (Other than apparently this dry stuff)? Almost certainly.

Is consumption of nicotine via a non-smoked (and non-dry) format as safe as non-consumption? That seems unlikely.

So again it is a double-sided issue. Should we make alternate non-cigarette products available for current smokers? Absolutely.

But whilst doing so, should we discourage people (esp young people) from taking up a habit of long term nicotine consumption to begin with? I would very much think so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture