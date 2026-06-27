Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
9h

We seniors and terminal folks do not need more medical torture designed as hope. The kindest thing you can do is just walk us home.

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William Wilson's avatar
William Wilson
9h

After my 40+ years of medical practice, I agree with your statement, "What I am learning—slowly—is that we allow our patients to control as much as they want to control." Having control is a critical part of being alive, so nobody should be asked to give it up.

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