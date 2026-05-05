Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

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Julia's avatar
Julia
5h

Thank you for the writing. Appreciate your insight. Just wanna point out that the best Nurse and the best doctor I’ve ever worked with had the lowest empathy scores on gallop strength finder. Not sure if the test scores sympathy and compassion but they excelled in both. I don’t need to walk in someone’s shoes and suffer empathy fatigue. Compassion is more important-my actionable desire to relieve their suffering. That is invigorating not fatiguing. Friend of Bill W.

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Steven Seiden, MD, FACC's avatar
Steven Seiden, MD, FACC
1h

Excellent essay. Comprehensive and thought provoking.

But, as you note, empathy erodes over the course of medical school and residency. So perhaps the question is not, how do we teach empathy, but how do we preserve empathy in the dehumanizing environment that is medical education? Maybe it's not possible given the workload and constant exposure to tragedy and misfortune.

And if that's the case, maybe the communicative empathy that LLMs excel at is enough.

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