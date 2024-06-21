Sensible Medicine

Stephen Strum, MD, FACP
Jun 21, 2024

The post by Professor Stefan Kertesz of UAB resonates strongly with my experiences, then and now, that span a 60-year life in medicine. I make reference to three particular sentences Stefan makes:

▶︎ "We had helped create a reimbursement system that favors procedures, scans and devices, and penalizes time spent listening to patients. We did that ourselves, long before OxyContin and Purdue-Pharma."

The above topic easily could be the focus of a 5-day international medical conference. We stopped "Talking to Patients" and lost our focus on patient outcome only to replace that Holy Grail with physician and medical center income. We forgot the take home message:

"One of the essential qualities of the clinician is interest in humanity, for the secret of the care of the patient is in caring for the patient." -Sir Francis Weld Peabody to Harvard medical students in 1917. The MD (medical detective) degree was swallowed by the BM (business of medicine) degree and our white coats turned and remain mostly brown.

The ethics of physicians and other healthcare individuals has become vitiated by what Dee Hock in his monumental work "The Birth of the Chaordic Age" labels as EEAA: envy, ego, avarice and ambition.

Hock wrote that EEAA needed to be replaced by humility, equanimity, time and liberty. I agree for the most part but would prefer replacing avarice with altruism and ambition with legacy. This very same corruption in our moral DNA has pervaded much of our world as seen in today's horror show in US politics. Yes, the fault dear Brutus lies within us (professionals) but I also feel it lies within an ill-informed public and a societal change involving loss of legacy, unity and vision (LUV).

▶︎ "Our reaction to this crisis reflected our pathologic attachment to quick fixes. There was a rapid rise in the termination and reduction of prescribed opioids in patients who had been on them for years, many of them disabled by complex conditions no one had fully sought to understand."

▶︎ "From these reductions, whether they proceeded quickly or slowly, I saw terrible outcomes. Patients were medically destabilized or traumatized by a health care system that had not earned their trust in the first place."

I witnessed the above in the few patients I had on opioids. Ironically, the first quote from Dr. Kertesz and the one above were linked in one case of a hospital administrator under my care. He had injured his Achilles' tendon playing basketball and this led to a surgical procedure complicated by deep vein thrombosis (DVT) which in turn led to pathologic changes in his knee, which in turn led to one ortho procedure after another until the then young man was walking bone on bone. The other knee was treated simillarly. By the time he was in his late ‘30s he was only able to walk with crutches. His pain was controlled on oxy-contin and his dose remained stable with little demand for increase. Somehow, the hospital became aware of his use of opioids and he lost his job, despite being the most effective hospital administrator that I ever encountered.

I agree with one of the comments about side effects not being discussed and/or understood. But should not there be an obvious approach to fixing this? How about a routine drug interaction check by the prescribing pharmacist? Medscape has a free drug interaction checker. See https://www.drugs.com/drug_interactions.php. Rarely have I seen an EHR (electronic health record) that has a drug interaction checker embedded in its software. More often, any change in the listed current medications and supplements portion of the EHR is impossible to update.

There is so much wrong with the so-called modern practice of medicine. The medical record is supposed to be the proverbial "Captain's Log" in which the patient's course or journey is documented. Now it is basically a repository of "cut n' paste" redundancies to document reimbursement. We are not using computer technology to perform simple derivates involving biomarker velocities and doubling times; we are not using something as simple as a color code (red-blue-green) to more obviously point out critical vs. sub-optimal vs. optimal findings that would mandate more vs. less attention. And the above abilities translate into early findings of drug toxicity-- everything is connected.

Enough, I need to prepare for a telephone call with a patient in Boston who has been told by his academic physicians that he has six months or so to live and that there are no treatments left for him. Of course, this dictum is nonsense.

Stephen B. Strum, MD, FACP

Jennifer
Jun 21, 2024

Thank you for a wonderful essay. One size rarely fits all in clothing and never in pharmaceuticals.

