Sensible Medicine

Sensible Medicine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robird's avatar
Robird
1h

It would appear that the authors demonstrate significant motivated reasoning. Could it be that those performing the LAAO procedure are benefiting the most from widespread adoption?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Maggio MD's avatar
Michael Maggio MD
29m

What’s the chance?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Editors
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture